VIDEO: Disney+ Releases Trailer for OLAF PRESENTS

Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled plans for a new series of shorts starring the snowman-turned-storyteller, Olaf, as he recreates moments from Disney Animation classics "The Little Mermaid," "Moana," "The Lion King," "Aladdin" and "Tangled."

"Olaf Presents" launches exclusively on Disney+ Day - a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12, with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.

In "Olaf Presents," Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique "retelling" of five favorite Disney animated tales in "Olaf Presents," a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion KING (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing.

Watch the trailer here: