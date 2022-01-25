VIDEO: Disney+ Releases THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER Clip

Penny Proud and her family are back in this first clip from the upcoming Disney+ Original Series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." Along with the clip, Disney+ debuted the official key art for the series, premiering February 23. Featuring an all-star celebrity cast, new episodes will debut Wednesdays on the streaming platform.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will pick up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be "The Proud Family" without Penny's loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series include Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez and Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi.

From Disney Television Animation, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is executive-produced by Bruce W. Smith ("The Princess and the Frog") and Ralph Farquhar ("Moesha"), both of whom led the original series. Calvin Brown, Jr. ("Moesha") is co-executive producer, Jan Hirota ("Big Hero 6 The Series") is producer, and Eastwood Wong ("Carmen Sandiego") is art director.