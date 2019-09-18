VIDEO: Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Sits Down with Stephen Colbert

The Senator from Massachusetts and presidential candidate, Elizabeth Warren sat down with The Late Show on Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to talk about her campaign and what the country deserves.

Warren tells Colbert that Donald Trump is not just a bad president, he's a "terrible president." And with Trump threatening to go to war with Iran, Warren reminds Trump that no President gets to declare war on their own.

Watch the interview below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.





Related Articles View More TV Stories