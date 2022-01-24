VIDEO: Christine Baranski & Cynthia Nixon Talk THE GILDED AGE on TODAY SHOW

Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon appeared on THE TODAY SHOW this morning to discuss their roles on HBO's new series, The Gilded Age. The first episode will premiere tonight, January 24, on HBO Max.

Written by Julian Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, and directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, the nine-episode drama series stars an ensemble cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO's THE GILDED AGE begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon).

Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon). Exposed to a world on the BRINK of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

The complete cast includes Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Claybourne Elder, Linda Emond, KATIE Finneran, Amy Forsyth, Michel Gill, Ward Horton, Bill Irwin, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, John Douglas Thompson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Erin Wilhelmi.

Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; executive producer, Gareth Neame; director/executive producer, Michael Engler; executive producer, David Crockett; director/executive producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield; Writer/Co-Executive Producer Sonja Warfield. THE GILDED AGE is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the new interview here: