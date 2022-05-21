VIDEO: Chloë Sevigny Discusses RUSSIAN DOLL, THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Chloë Sevigny appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night, May 20th, 2022 to discuss her performance in the hit Hulu series, The Girl From Plainville. Sevigny also talked about being interviewed almost twenty years ago by Jimmy Fallon on The Late Show with David Letterman, and acting like Natasha Lyonne in Russian Doll.

The Girl From Plainville stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, inspired by the true story of her controversial "texting suicide" case. Based off an Esquire article by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter's relationship with Conrad "Coco" Roy III (Ryan) and the events that led to his death and her eventual, controversial conviction of involuntary manslaughter. The show also stars Colton Ryan and Norbert Leo Butz.

Watch the interview below!

Photo Credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC