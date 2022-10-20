Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Cheyenne Jackson Sits Down With Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

Oct. 20, 2022  

The multi-talented Cheyenne Jackson makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Thursday, October 20.

Cheyenne tells Jennifer about attending EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg's house party, how she inspired him to get a bidet, and that he thinks of her every time he uses it! The "Call Me Kat" star also reveals his uncanny impression of his co-star Leslie Jordan and how one of the cats on set reacted to Mayim Bialik singing Katy Perry's "Firework."

Plus, tune in to watch Jennifer and Cheyenne perform a duet to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's "You're All I Need to Get By."

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" wraps this week with dancer-turned-actress Jenna Dewan and the iconic R&B crooner Babyface. Next week brings Grammy Award-winner Chance the Rapper, "The Neighborhood" star Cedric the Entertainer, Jennifer's former "Respect" co-star Marlon Wayans, followed by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, and "Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Cheyenne Jackson Recalls 'Amazing' First Experience Using a Bidet at Whoopi Goldberg's Party:

Cheyenne Jackson Does His Impression of 'Call Me Kat' Co-Star Leslie Jordan:



