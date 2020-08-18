VIDEO: Check Out the New Trailer for RENO 911!

New episodes of RENO 911! will premiere on Quibi August 24th, 2020.

Reno 911! lets viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put it all on the line. The Reno 911! camera doesn't blink - and when danger is near, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be nearer.

Check out the trailer below!

Starring: Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon and Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong

Written and Created by: Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon

Guest Stars: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Directed by: Tom Lennon, Robert Ben Garant

Produced by: Comedy Central Productions

# of Episodes: 13

Launch Date: August 24, 2020, with new episodes every weekday until September 7, 2020

Season Finale: September 7, 2020

