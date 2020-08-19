Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Check Out the New Trailer and Poster for THE ANTENNA

Article Pixel

THE ANTENNA is opening in Virtual Cinemas October 2.

Aug. 19, 2020  
VIDEO: Check Out the New Trailer and Poster for THE ANTENNA

In a dystopian Turkey, the Government installs new networks throughout the country to monitor information.

The installation goes wrong in a crumbling apartment complex and Mehmet (Ihsan Önal), the building intendant, will have to confront the evil entity behind the inexplicable transmissions that threaten the residents.

Born in 1987, filmmaker Orçun Behram graduated from Columbia College, Chicago majoring film in 2011. Establishing himself in Istanbul, he has worked on variety of projects from music videos and short films to documentaries. The Antenna (2019) is the director's first feature.

CAST: Ihsan Önal, Gül Arici, Levent Ünsal, Isil Zeynep, Murat Saglam, Elif Çakman, Mert Toprak Yadigar and Eda Öze

Check out the new trailer below!


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!