VIDEO: Cast of HOUSE OF GUCCI Appears on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The cast of the highly-anticipated House of Gucci film appeared on Good Morning AMERICA THIS MORNING to discuss the upcoming film.

Watch the full interview featuring Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, and director Ridley Scott below!

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel THE FAMILY legacy and triggers a RECKLESS spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.

The cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.