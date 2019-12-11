VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Stars in Trailer for PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Focus Features has released the trailer for PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN starring an all-star cast including Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown.

From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman ... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.

Watch the trailer below!

Focus Features will release PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN in theaters on Friday, April 17, 2020, after it premieres at the Sundance Film Festival.





