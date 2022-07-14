Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Carey Mulligan Stars in SHE SAID Trailer Inspired by #MeToo Movement

The new film is set to be released in theaters on November 18.

Jul. 14, 2022  

The trailer for She Said has been released. The new film is set to be released in theaters on November 18.

Two-time Academy Award® nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America limited series, The Big Sick) star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation- a story that helped propel the #Metoo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

From the Academy Award® winning producers of 12 Years a Slave, Moonlight, Minari, Selma and The Big Short and the Oscar®-nominated producer of Zero Dark Thirty and American Hustle, the film is based on the New York Timesbestseller, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

She Said is directed by Emmy winner Maria Schrader (Unorthodox limited series) from a screenplay by Oscar® winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida).

The film is produced by Academy Award® winners Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment and is executive produced by Oscar® nominee Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures.

Watch the new trailer here:

