VIDEO: CBS MORNINGS Airs One of Bob Saget's Final Interviews

Just weeks before he passed away, actor and comedian Bob Saget spent a day with CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook, speaking about his sister Gay in one of his final interviews.

Saget was haunted for years by the death of his older sister who died in 1994 from scleroderma, an autoimmune disease where excess collagen causes tissue to lose its elasticity. Saget and Dr. LaPook discussed the disease and how Saget used humor to cope with his loss.

"We were all in THE ROOM when she let out her last breath. And it, I don't know how to explain it, but it felt like, I mean, I'm going to go all 'woo woo' here, but it felt like the soul going past us, literally felt it. I felt my hair kind of move. You know, and being an actor, that's a very important thing if your hair gets out of place," Saget said of his sister's death.

Saget also opened up about the importance of humor in everyone's lives, stating: "Humor is the only way my family survive. It's so healthy to laugh, and I'm out there doing it and I know it's healing for people."

Watch the interview here: