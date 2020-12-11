VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Reveals the Song That Changed His Life on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Bruce Springsteen talks about his new album Letter to You, the first song he ever learned how to play and his early beginnings as a musician.

Originally from the Jersey Shore, Springsteen received critical acclaim for his early 1970s albums and attained worldwide fame upon the release of Born to Run in 1975. During a career that has spanned five decades, Springsteen has become known for his poetic, socially conscious lyrics and energetic stage performances, sometimes lasting up to four hours in length. He has been given the nickname "The Boss". He has recorded both rock albums and folk-oriented works, and his lyrics often address the experiences and struggles of working-class Americans.

