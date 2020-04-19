VIDEO: Billie Joe Armstrong Performs 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' on ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) partnered for a special one-night event, "One World: Together at Home," which aired across multiple global networks and platforms on Saturday, April 18.

Watch Billie Joe Armstrong perform 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' from the broadcast below!

Global Citizen is a social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world's biggest challenges. On our platform, you can learn about issues, take action on what matters most, and join a community committed to social change. We believe we can end extreme poverty because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world. Register to become a Global Citizen and start taking action today: https://www.globalcitizen.org/





