VIDEO: Bill Maher and Michael Moore Get Into Heated Debate About Democratic Strategy on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Bill Maher and Michael Moore got into a heated debate during last night's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher.

The conversation was about the Democrats' strategy to get Donald Trump out of office in 2020.

Moore mentioned Maher's previous concerns about the Democrats promising too much and not being able to deliver.

"The country isn't there," Maher said. "You're lumping a lot of vague s together. The country is for raising the minimum wage, of course. The country is not for Medicare for All."

The pair even brought up Obama's 2008 election.

Maher mentioned that the last Democrat who won big was Obama and "he was a centrist," with Moore arguing that, actually, Obama ran as a populist.

"I went in the voting booth, and on the ballot it said Barack Hussein Obama!" Moore said. "If you're playing it safe, you don't put fing Hussein on the ballot!"

Watch the full video below.





