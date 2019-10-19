VIDEO: Bill Maher Offers Donald Trump a Check to Leave Office

During Bill Maher's New Rule segment on REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER this week, he suggested that Donald Trump take a check to leave office.

He started out by making the point that, while Trump brags that he's rich, he's actually "constantly for sale."

Maher then suggests that Trump should just be bribed to leave office.

"Just take my check for one million dollars," he said, noting that at least a thousand others would be willing to chip in too.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER has been renewed through 2020.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producers, Matt Wood, TJ Baldino; associate producer, Miles Leicher; director, Paul Casey.





