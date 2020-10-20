VIDEO: Bebe Rexha Performs 'Baby, I'm Jealous' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Featuring Doja Cat.
Musical guest Bebe Rexha performs "Baby I'm Jealous" featuring Doja Cat for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
