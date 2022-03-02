VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SLOW HORSES Drama Series Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled the trailer for "Slow Horses," the keenly anticipated espionage series starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, launching globally on Friday April 1.

Adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron's first novel in the "Slow Horses" series, the six-episode drama will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday.

"Slow Horses" is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British INTELLIGENCE agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as 'Jackson Lamb,' the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and a special guest appearance by Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith ("Veep"). Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces.

