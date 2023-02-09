VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares PRETZEL & THE PUPPIES Series Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the return of "Pretzel and the Puppies," premiering globally on Friday, February 24. The series stars THE VOICE talents of Emmy Award winner Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show"), Nasim Pedrad ("Chad," "Aladdin") as well as newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton.

Meet Pretzel, the world's longest dachshund and a playful, supportive dad to five frisky puppies. Together with his wife, Greta, they encourage their pups to get their paws up to solve problems and "make their bark" on their friends and neighbors in their hometown of Muttgomery.

Dr. Tony Wagner, Senior Research Fellow, Learning Policy Institute, and author of the book "Creating Innovators: The Making of Young People Who Will Change the World," serves as the play, passion, purpose expert through the Apple TV+ changemakers initiative.

The Apple Original series hails from HarperCollins Productions ("Carmen Sandiego," "The Oregon Trail"), part of HarperCollins Publishers. "Pretzel and the Puppies" is executive produced by showrunner Steve Altiere ("Dinotrux," "Dragons: Rescue Riders"), Caroline Fraser, Head of HarperCollins Productions, and Ricardo Curtis and Wes Lui from House of Cool. Jennifer Contrucci of HarperCollins Productions serves as co-executive producer.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes impressive all-ages offerings such as the critically-acclaimed properties BAFTA Award-winning "El Deafo," "Lovely Little Farm," "Duck & Goose," "Pinecone & Pony," "Shape Island," Emmy Award-winning "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series "Stillwater," "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop, "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, "Sago Mini Friends," "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, "Snoopy in Space," "The Snoopy Show" and "Get Rolling with Otis." Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt's "Amber Brown," "Best Foot Forward," "Surfside Girls," "Life By Ella," Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" from Sesame Workshop, and "Puppy Place."

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," "Lucy's School," "To Mom (and Dad), With Love," Emmy Award-winning "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" and "For Auld Lang Syne," and "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

The kids and family film offerings include star-studded animated adventure film "Luck" from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered last year, Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers" and Academy Award-nominated animated short film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse."

Watch the new trailer here:



