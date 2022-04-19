VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares NOW & THEN Original Series Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for "Now & Then," the highly anticipated, bilingual eight-episode thriller set to launch globally with three episodes on Friday, May 20, 2022 exclusively on Apple TV+, with new episodes weekly every Friday through June 24.

Set in Miami and shot in both Spanish and English, "Now & Then" stars an exceptional ensemble cast, including Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

"Now & Then" is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

The series hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, and Gema R. Neira. Campos serve as showrunner and the series is written by Neira and Campos with their team. Teresa Fernández Valdés and Gideon Raff are executive producers of the show and Raff also directs.

"Now & Then" joins a growing number of Apple Originals from award-winning global storytellers, including the recently premiered and broadly acclaimed series "Slow Horses," an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; "Pachinko," based on the acclaimed novel, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; and, recently renewed hit comedy "Acapulco," starring and executive produced by Eugenio Derbez.

It will also premiere alongside upcoming series including "Echo 3," a new action-thriller set between South America and the U.S., and written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal; new stories from the multi-Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor, Alfonso Cuarón who currently has an overall deal to develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV+ through his production company Esperanto Filmoj; and, "Midnight Family," a star-studded Spanish language medical drama fromGibrán Portela and Julio Rojas, and executive produced by Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín.

