VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares Charlie Brown Earth Day Special Trailer

Ahead of the premiere of the all-new Earth Day Peanuts special, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," on Friday, April 15, Apple TV+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for the new original special, which is based on the classic Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz and features an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds.

In celebration of Earth Day, "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" follows Sally's bond with a special little flower on the baseball field that may spell disaster for the big game. For Charlie Brown and the team, it's just the inspiration they need to make a positive impact on their environment. Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi and Anne Loi, and produced by James Brown and Tim Smith.

In addition, the classic Peanuts special from Mendelson/Melendez Productions, "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown,'' is also coming soon to Apple TV+ in celebration of the environment, and will make its Apple TV+ debut on April 29. To celebrate Arbor Day, Charlie Brown's baseball team turns the field into a lush garden, throwing Peppermint Patty off her game.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed "El Deafo;" "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock" and "Harriet the Spy" from The Jim Henson Company; "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory" from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; "Get Rolling with Otis" and "Puppy Place"; Daytime Emmy Award-winning "Ghostwriter" and "Helpsters" from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers"; Peabody Award-winning series "Stillwater"; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including "Snoopy in Space" season two and "For Auld Lang Syne"; "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

