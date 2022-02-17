VIDEO: Apple TV Reveals New THE PROBLEM WITH JON STEWART Teaser

Apple TV+ TODAY reveals a sneak-peek at the new episodes of the Writers Guild Award-nominated series "The Problem With Jon Stewart," which will return in a new weekly format, beginning Thursday, March 3, along with the series' official companion podcast.

In this teaser video, Stewart is back in front of a studio audience sharing laughs, jokes and most importantly "problems," as he tackles the stock market and Robinhood and speaks with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, giving viewers an idea of what's in store this season.

Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of this year's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time in the Apple Original series. "The Problem With Jon Stewart" explores complex topics, such as the stock market, climate change, how to achieve racial equality and mainstream media vs sensationalism, through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges.

Previous episodes address veteran care and burn pits, preserving individual freedom, the American economy and America's gun crisis.

The weekly companion podcast, recently nominated for an Ambie Award for audio excellence, expands the conversation from each series episode, featuring staff writers from across the show who have conversations with activists in the space, share facts on the issue, and of course, bring plenty of jokes.

"The Problem With Jon Stewart" is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, alongside Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.

