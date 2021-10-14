VIDEO: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for SWAGGER

Apple TV+ has REVEALED the trailer for "Swagger," the highly anticipated drama inspired by NBA superstar's Kevin Durant's experiences in the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Revealing what it's like to grow up in America off the court, the first three episodes of the ten-episode series will debut globally on Friday, October 29, 2021 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Hailing from creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, who also serves as executive producer alongside NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman, the new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O'Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jason Rivera.

"Swagger" is created by Reggie Rock Bythewood, who also writes, directs and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman. The series is produced for Apple by Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. Also serving as executive producers are Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and Samantha Corbin-Miller.

