VIDEO: Apple TV+ Debuts TEHRAN Season Two Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled the teaser trailer for season two of its International Emmy Award-winning hit, espionage thriller, "Tehran."

Starring two-time Emmy Award-winner and Academy Award-nominee Glenn Close, and returning cast Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi, the first two episodes of the second season of the critically acclaimed series will debut globally on Friday, May 6, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes every Friday during its eight-episode season through June 17, 2022.

"Tehran" stars Niv Sultan as 'Tamar,' a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. But, when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. "Tehran" is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.

The complete first season of "Tehran" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple's series and films have earned more than 213 awards and over 950 nominations, including recent recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and attv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

Watch the new trailer here: