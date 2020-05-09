VIDEO: Anthony Hopkins Takes on Drake's 'Toosie Slide' TikTok Dance Challenge

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Actor Anthony Hopkins has gone viral for a new video of him taking on Drake's TikTok dance challenge, the "Toosie Slide."

Hopkins has even called upon Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to rise to the challenge next!

"#Drake I'm late to the party... but better late than never. #SylvesterStallone #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #toosieslidechallenge," Hopkins said in the tweet sharing the video.

Watch the video below!

Anthony Hopkins is a Welsh actor, director and film producer. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in and has also received three BAFTAs, two Emmys and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. In 1993, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the arts. Hopkins received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003, and in 2008 he received the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Stage credits include King Lear and a West End production of M. Butterfly in 1989.

Film credits include Richard the Lionheart in The Lion in Winter, Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and the Red Dragon. Other film credits include The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, and The Two Popes, 84 Charing Cross Road, The Elephant Man, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Legends of the Fall, Meet Joe Black, The Mask of Zorro, Thor, The Dresser. Televisions credits include a starring role in HBO television series Westworld.





