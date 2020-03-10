VIDEO: Anthony Daniels Talks About Life As C-3P0 on TODAY SHOW

Actor Anthony Daniels joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about his new book, "I Am C-3P0," in which he shares stories from his life spent playing the beloved droid in the "Star Wars" movies.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

