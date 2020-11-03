Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Anthony Anderson Talks About His First Protest on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Anthony Anderson encourages the audience to go out and vote.

Nov. 3, 2020  

Anthony Anderson encourages the audience to go out and vote in the 2020 election, reveals how he got his start as an activist at age 18 and talks about the seventh season of Black-ish.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

