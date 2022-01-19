VIDEO: Anne Hathaway & Jared Leto in Apple's WECRASHED Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled the teaser trailer and premiere date for "WeCrashed," a highly anticipated new limited series based on the hit Wondery podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork'' from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello and starring Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

The limited series also stars Kyle Marvin, alongside America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle. "WeCrashed'' will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on March 18, 2022, followed by new weekly installments, each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 22.

The series is inspired by actual events - and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

"WeCrashed" is created by Eisenberg (Spirit Award-nominated "Little America," "Good Boys") and Crevello ("The Long Dark"), who also serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners and is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra ("This is Us," "Crazy Stupid Love"). Requa and Ficarra executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.