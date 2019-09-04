VIDEO: An All-New MASTERCHEF Airs TONIGHT on FOX!

For the first time in MASTERCHEF history, the Top Six chef-testants travel across the pond to London for a culinary experience they will never forget. Once there, the remaining six chefs face the ultimate challenge of feeding 36 diners, including the judges and Gordon's family, at his flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. After they are split into two teams, the chefs have 45 minutes to cook and serve their appetizers and another 45 minutes to cook and serve their entrees to their hungry guests. Watch the pressure in THE KITCHEN intensify as two of the Top Six chefs face elimination in the all-new "London Calling - Pt. 1" episode of MASTERCHEF airingWednesday, Sept. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Watch a trailer below!





