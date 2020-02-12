Advertisement

VIDEO: Amy Poehler Talks Galentine's Day on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Amy talks about hosting THE GOLDEN GLOBES with Tina Fey, watching the Oscars, being nostalgic for the 70's and 80's, what she was like as a teenager, voicing characters on her new animated show "Duncanville," and celebrating "Galentine's Day" with her friends from "Parks and Recreation."

Watch the interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

