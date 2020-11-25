VIDEO: Amy Adams Talks THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Amy Adams talks about getting a puppy during quarantine.
Amy Adams talks about getting a puppy during quarantine and reflects on how her film The Woman in the Window connects with the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
