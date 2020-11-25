Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Amy Adams Talks THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Amy Adams talks about getting a puppy during quarantine.

Nov. 25, 2020  

Amy Adams talks about getting a puppy during quarantine and reflects on how her film The Woman in the Window connects with the world during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

