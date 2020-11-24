VIDEO: Amy Adams Talks 'Facetime Roulette' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Amy talks about being hunkered down in quarantine.
Amy talks about being hunkered down in quarantine but becoming more social virtually, playing "FaceTime Roulette" with her contacts, watching old Best Picture winners she has never seen, her Thanksgiving plans, working with Glenn Close, and meeting the woman she plays in the new movie Hillbilly Elegy.
Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."
