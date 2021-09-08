VIDEO: Amazon Releases Trailer for BIRDS OF PARADISE

Amazon Studios has released the trailer for Birds of Paradise. The film will debut on Prime Video on September 24.

Based on the book "Bright Burning Stars" by A.K. Small, the film stars Diana Silvers, Kristine Froseth, and Jacqueline Bisset. It was written and directed by Sarah Adina Smith.

The film follows Kate Sanders, an ambitious and gifted, if tomboyish, aspiring ballerina from Virginia who, because of her low-income status, is given a scholarship to attend a prestigious ballet school in Paris, France. Upon arriving at the cutthroat, internationally-renowned institution, her confidence and emotional fortitude are tested by a beautiful, mysterious fellow dancer, Marine Durand, who recently lost her brother (and dance partner) to suicide.

While confrontational at first, Kate and Marine's relationship evolves into an emotionally-charged, competitive union beset by lies, sexual awakening and, ultimately, emotional breakthrough as they risk everything to win the school's ultimate prize: a contract to join the Opéra national de Paris.

