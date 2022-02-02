VIDEO: Allen Stone Performs 'Bed I Made' on JIMMY KIMMEL

Allen Stone is currently on the road in support of his latest album APART (ATO Records), a collection of tracks that reimagine some of his most beloved songs to-date, stripping each lavishly arranged track back to the very essence of its creation.

This past Monday, January 31st, he stopped by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform a stunning acoustic version of his song "Bed I Made," featuring just him, his guitar and the two incredible backing vocalists that he's on tour with -- Stephany Mora and Brian Charles Johnson.

APART was recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, Vance Joy) during the pandemic over the course of three 10-day sessions at the fabled Bear Creek Studios: a converted barn on a 10-acre farm in Stone's home state of Washington.

Not only an ideal showcase for his powerfully emotive voice, the result is a testament to the magic within Stone's artistry: a profound understanding of music's potential to imprint upon our lives, and a commitment to creating the kind of songs that endlessly impart wisdom and comfort and undeniable joy.

Additional highlights from APART include his exquisite singles including a cover of the Bob Marley classic "Is This Love," "The Wire," and "Where You're At" which Billboard noted is "a reminder of just how powerful a vocalist he can be... Stone's stunning pipes carry an important message about finding ways to appreciate current realities."

Raised in the small Washington town of Chewelah, Stone grew up on gospel music and spent much of his childhood watching his parents sing in church. ​​Since making his full-length debut in 2010, Allen has built a devoted following on the strength of his deeply reflective yet wide-eyed and radiant form of soul music.

His prior studio album, 2019's Building Balance, was produced by Jamie Lidell and featured contributions from Mike Posner and Emily King, with the video for "Consider Me" starring Taye Diggs. Stone also performed a gorgeous NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert in 2020.

The latest from Allen Stone, APART, is out now via ATO Records and is an album that Stone ultimately views as a document of one of the most fantastically strange moments in his career to-date.

Watch the new performance here: