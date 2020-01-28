VIDEO: Ali Fedotowsky Opens Up About Skin Cancer Diagnosis on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Jan. 28, 2020  

The "Bachelorette" star urges fans to get checked and to take care of their skin after revealing her health situation on Instagram.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



