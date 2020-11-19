Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Alex Winter Talks About His Frank Zappa Documentary on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Alex talks about directing for the show.

Nov. 19, 2020  

Alex talks about directing for our show, some of the crazy segments he did, pranking Uncle Frank, making a movie with Mr.T, and his new Frank Zappa documentary.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

