VIDEO: AMC+ Shares PANTHEON Animated Series Trailer

The series will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, September 1 on AMC+.

Aug. 17, 2022  

AMC+ has released the trailer for its first traditionally animated series, Pantheon. The sci-fi drama based on a collection of short stories by award-winning author Ken Liu will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, September 1 on AMC+. The series will also be featured on AMC's newly-acquired anime streaming service HIDIVE. One new episode will debut every Thursday on AMC+ and HIDIVE.

The thrilling speculative drama is centered on a bullied teen, Maddie (Katie Chang), who receives mysterious help from someone online: a stranger soon REVEALED to be her recently deceased father, David (Daniel Dae Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being - an "Uploaded Intelligence" or "UI" - but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Pantheon explores the outer limits of what we and our technology are capable of creating and destroying, focusing on the "uploading" of human consciousness into the cloud. It explores the theme of technology through the lens of family, focusing on both the people whose brains have been digitally uploaded, and the loved ones they've left behind. Ultimately, Pantheon challenges our understanding of what it means to be human.

The all-star voice cast features Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-O) as David, KATIE Chang (The Bling Ring) as Maddie, Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora) as Caspian, Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere) as Ellen, Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) as Cary, Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black) as Renee, Ron Livingston (A Million Little Things) as Waxman, Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Pope, Raza Jaffrey (Homeland) as Chanda, and William Hurt (Black Widow, Goliath) as Stephen Holstrom.

Other voice actors for the series include Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose, Maude Apatow, Corey Stoll, Michael Kelly, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin, Krystina Alabado, Lara Pulver, Madhur Jeffrey, Heather Lind, Nyima Funk, Tunde Adebimpe, Quinn Hawking, Clyde Kusatsu, Ken Leung, Jacob Sartorius, Vincent Ventresca, Julian Lerner, Magnus McLain, Ajay Mehta, Annabella Sciorra, and Suraj Sharma.

Craig Silverstein (TURN: Washington's Spies, Nikita) is writer, creator, showrunner and executive producer. Animation is by Titmouse (Big Mouth, Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, Star Trek: Lower Decks). Executive producers for Titmouse are Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina and Juno Lee, who also directs. Pantheon is an AMC Studios production.

Watch the new trailer here:

