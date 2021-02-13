VIDEO: AFI Movie Club Celebrates AFI Awards 2020 Honoree JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

AFI AWARDS celebrates JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH with brand new content featuring the director and star of the film. Actor Daniel Kaluuya accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience. Director, co-writer and producer Shaka King takes the audience "Behind the Scene" when FBI handler Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons) tries to appeal to Black Panther member William O'Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) to get him to justify serving as an FBI informant.

"JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH raises a fist for change. Capturing the revolutionary fervor of the 1960s that echoes into our modern moment, Shaka King's timely tragedy burns with righteous rage and Shakespearean turns on power and betrayal. Towering performances by Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as FBI informant William O'Neal drive the collision of unending horror and the ever too elusive hope that 'Black people will not be free until we are able to determine our own destiny." -The American Film Institute.

