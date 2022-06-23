VICE to Return to Showtime in July

SHOWTIME announced TODAY that VICE will return to air starting Sunday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Currently airing its third season, the midseason finale will air this Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, followed by a brief hiatus.

Season three will come back with eight all-new episodes airing on Sundays, leading to the season finale on September 18. Known for delivering immersive reporting from the frontlines of global conflict, civil uprisings and more, VICE continues to cover groundbreaking stories from its team of global correspondents.

In this Sunday's midseason finale, VICE News' Alec Luhn reports from Moscow and Dagestan on how propaganda has convinced a majority of Russians to support Putin's bloody and costly invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, VICE News' Ben C. Solomon travels to Kharkiv and Donbas to explore how the frontline has evolved since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Each half-hour episode of VICE relentlessly pursues untold stories of social justice, civil rights and identity, tackling complex geopolitical stories from remote parts of the world and on domestic grounds. The VICE reporting team includes a diverse group of award-winning journalists, including Hind Hassan, Alzo Slade, Seb Walker, Paola Ramos, Alexis Johnson, Isobel Yeung, Ben C. Solomon, David Noriega and Krishna Andavolu. The series was honored with a 2021 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in journalism.

Produced by VICE News, Beverly Chase is the executive producer and showrunner for VICE. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior executive producer for the series and executive vice president of VICE News. Jesse Angelo is president of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group.

Photo credit: Hind Hassan/VICE News/SHOWTIME