VENOM Sequel to be Directed by Andy Serkis

Aug. 7, 2019  

Sony's "Venom 2" hopes to begin shooting this fall with Andy Serkis now on board to direct.

On August 5, Serkis tweeted, "It's happening. The Symbiote has found a host in me and I'm ready for the ride...Can't wait!"

According to Deadline, "The news comes after Sony recently dated an untitled Marvel sequel for October 2020. Superhero enthusiasts put the pieces together to assume that slot was for "Venom 2," giving it the same release date as its predecessor."

Tom Hardy will return as Eddie Brock/Venom. Ruben Fleischer, who directed the first film in the series, decided to not return with the studio's "Zombieland: Double Tap" in post-production.

Serkis has over 100 acting credits to his name, with directorial credits including "Breathe," "The Ruins of Empire" and "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle."

Read the original article on Deadline.



