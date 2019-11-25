Uzo Aduba to Interview Lupita Nyong'o in Season Finale of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO

Ovation TV, America's only arts network, has announced the host and guest for the season finale of Inside the Actors Studio. After featuring a robust season of talented actors such as Henry Winkler, Alec Baldwin, David Oyelowo, Jane Lynch, Willem Dafoe, Pedro Pascal, Al Pacino, Ellen Burstyn, Alfre Woodard, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Laura Dern, and Kelsey Grammer, and directors Greta Gerwig and James Burrows, Ovation finishes an impressive season with two formidable women on the Actors Studio stage. Emmy(R) Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, Mrs. America) will interview Academy Award(R)-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave, Us) on Sunday, December 15th at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Lupita Nyong'o is a Kenyan actress, producer and New York Times Bestselling author. She made her feature debut in Steve McQueen's Academy Award(R) winning film?12 Years a Slave. For her portrayal as Patsey, Nyong'o received the Academy Award(R) as well as multiple accolades including the Screen Actors Guild(R) Award, the Critics' Choice Award, the Independent Spirit Award, and the NAACP Award. Nyong'o stars in Us, Jordan Peele's critically acclaimed horror film for Universal Pictures, as both "Red" and "Adelaide."

Uzo Aduba has most recently wrapped the FX miniseries Mrs. America portraying The Hon. Shirley Chisholm opposite Cate Blanchett. Aduba is best known for her two-time Emmy(R) Award-winning portrayal as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on Netflix's hit series, Orange is the New Black, which just wrapped its 8th and final season. She also won the 2015 SAG Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and the 2014 Critic's Choice Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series. She was also nominated for a 2014 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Episodes are also available on demand and on the Ovation NOW app.

New episodes of INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO are being produced by Triage Entertainment.





