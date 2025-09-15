Utkarsh Ambudkar & Ginnifer Goodwin Join Cast of Disney Jr. Series SUPERKITTIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Utkarsh Ambudkar (Broadway's Freestyle Love Supreme) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Zootopia 2) have joined the Season 3 voice cast for Disney Jr.’s series SuperKitties, voicing villains Champster and Pamster Glamster (aka The Glamsters), a glamorous and hilariously clueless brother and sister hamster duo who cause chaos for the SuperKitties.

The new season, which introduces a “Su-Purr Wild” story arc that finds the SuperKitties traveling into the Kittydale WILD Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend Willa and new jungle critters, premieres Monday, Sept. 22, on Disney Jr. (7:30 a.m. PDT), Disney Channel (8:00 a.m. PDT) and Disney Jr. On Demand, with the first six episodes available to stream Wednesday, Oct. 1, on Disney+.

Extensions for the series include toys, apparel, costumes, books and more from Disney Consumer Products — available online and at retailers nationwide — and multiple soundtracks from Walt Disney Records, including the new “Disney Jr. Music: SuperKitties Su-Purr WILD Original Soundtrack,” featuring songs from the new season, releasing Friday, Sept. 19. Additionally, Ginny and Bitsy are featured characters in the popular “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!” traveling concert experience, now in its international run.

Since debuting in 2023, “SuperKitties” has had 6.5 billion minutes watched across linear and streaming platforms, and over a quarter billion views on YouTube to date. Watch a music video featuring the new cast members below.

About “SuperKitties”

SuperKitties” is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place.

“SuperKitties” is created by EmmyⓇ Award winner Paula Rosenthal (“Peter Rabbit”). Sarah Mullervy (“Peter Rabbit”), Kirk Van Wormer (“Transformers: Prime”) and Audu Paden (“Monster High”) are executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Jr.

The series regular voice cast for Season 3 includes Emma Berman as Ginny, Cruz Flateau as Sparks, Landon Chase Dubois as Buddy, Pyper Braun as Bitsy and Thea Gallagher as Willa. Returning guest cast includes Justin Guarini as Cat Burglar, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws, Ruth Pferdehirt as Lab Rat, Isabella Crovetti as Zsa Zsa, Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola and Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose as Cousin Sassy.