Untitled Thriller Starring Matt Damon Sets Release Date

Variety reports that a drama starring Matt Damon will be released on November 6, 2020. Tom McCarthy directs the currently untitled script.

The project centers on an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

Abigail Breslin will play the daughter, will actress Camille Cottin also joining the cast.

Matt Damon is an actor, screenwriter, and producer best known for his roles in films like "Good Will Hunting," "Saving Private Ryan," "The Departed," and "The Martian." He also starred in several movies in the Jason Bourne franchise.

Read the original story on Variety.





