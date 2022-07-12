Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tyler Perry to Join Steve Harvey for Rare Public Appearance at Invest Fest 2022

Tyler Perry to Join Steve Harvey for Rare Public Appearance at Invest Fest 2022

The event runs from August 5 to 7.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 12, 2022  

TV icon STEVE HARVEY and Earn Your Leisure - the #1 business and financial literacy podcast - reveal the latest speaker for Invest Fest 2022, billionaire television mogul Tyler Perry. The 2nd annual event, which runs from August 5 to 7, offers a weekend-long assortment of activities focused on investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment. Speakers include Steve Harvey, EYL hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Rick Ross, T.I., Charlamagne Tha God, Terrence J, Dame Dash and many more. Buy tickets HERE.

Tyler Perry's participation comes on the heels of Earn Your Leisure and STEVE HARVEY announcing they've become partners in Invest Fest 2022. "Steve called Tyler and told him the importance of our work," said Rashad Bilal. "When Steve asked him to come to Invest Fest, he accepted immediately. Mr. Perry will be going over his billion dollar business empire and how he maintains his independence."

"People have got to start investing in themselves," STEVE HARVEY says. "When you go to Invest Fest, you invest in yourself. Why would you not do that?" He especially encourages people to go without preconceptions. "Be open to learn everything that will be poured into you. Stay open-minded. The majority of things that have happened to me have happened in ways I didn't see coming, but I was open to it."

Based on the hugely successful Earn Your Leisure podcast, Invest Fest 2022 is equal parts education and entertainment. Attendees will gain access to the vendor marketplace, immersive activities based on finance, and panel discussions as well as food trucks and live music performances. Additionally, major celebrities and entrepreneurs will share their inspiring stories in live fireside chats and panel discussions.

Invest Fest was founded by Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings, Matthew Garland, and Michael MacDonald. It is the #1 business and financial literacy podcast in the U.S. with more than 1.1 million Instagram followers and 859K YouTube subscribers. Invest Fest 2022 takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center between August 5 and 7.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).