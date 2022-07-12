Tyler Perry to Join Steve Harvey for Rare Public Appearance at Invest Fest 2022

TV icon STEVE HARVEY and Earn Your Leisure - the #1 business and financial literacy podcast - reveal the latest speaker for Invest Fest 2022, billionaire television mogul Tyler Perry. The 2nd annual event, which runs from August 5 to 7, offers a weekend-long assortment of activities focused on investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment. Speakers include Steve Harvey, EYL hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, Rick Ross, T.I., Charlamagne Tha God, Terrence J, Dame Dash and many more. Buy tickets HERE.

Tyler Perry's participation comes on the heels of Earn Your Leisure and STEVE HARVEY announcing they've become partners in Invest Fest 2022. "Steve called Tyler and told him the importance of our work," said Rashad Bilal. "When Steve asked him to come to Invest Fest, he accepted immediately. Mr. Perry will be going over his billion dollar business empire and how he maintains his independence."

"People have got to start investing in themselves," STEVE HARVEY says. "When you go to Invest Fest, you invest in yourself. Why would you not do that?" He especially encourages people to go without preconceptions. "Be open to learn everything that will be poured into you. Stay open-minded. The majority of things that have happened to me have happened in ways I didn't see coming, but I was open to it."

Based on the hugely successful Earn Your Leisure podcast, Invest Fest 2022 is equal parts education and entertainment. Attendees will gain access to the vendor marketplace, immersive activities based on finance, and panel discussions as well as food trucks and live music performances. Additionally, major celebrities and entrepreneurs will share their inspiring stories in live fireside chats and panel discussions.

Invest Fest was founded by Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings, Matthew Garland, and Michael MacDonald. It is the #1 business and financial literacy podcast in the U.S. with more than 1.1 million Instagram followers and 859K YouTube subscribers. Invest Fest 2022 takes place at the Georgia World Congress Center between August 5 and 7.