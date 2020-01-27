Two New TRANSFORMERS Films in the Works

Variety reports that two new Transformers films are in the works from Paramount Pictures.

James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold wrote the scripts for the projects. Details are scarce, but sources say they could result in multiple franchise storylines.

There are currently no directors attached to the projects.

Since the first "Transformers" film came out in 2007, the franchise has grossed over $4 billion worldwide. The most recent property was "Bumblebee," which came out in 2018.

