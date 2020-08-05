Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TruTV Renews Top-Rated Comedy TACOMA FD For Season Three

truTV has ordered a 13-episode third season of its hit comedy series Tacoma FD.

Aug. 5, 2020  

truTV has ordered a 13-episode third season of its hit comedy series Tacoma FD. From co-creators and stars Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme, the series' second season returned earlier this year, ranking among ad-supported cable's top five comedy series and demonstrating season-over-season ratings growth. To date, TACOMA FD Season 2 has reached 11 million viewers.

"We couldn't be more proud of the work this team has achieved season after season" said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. "With Tacoma FD's fanbase continuing to grow, the show is a huge success story for us, and we can't wait to see what kind of Station 24 shenanigans Kevin, Steve, and the incredible cast come up with next."

Weitz surprises Heffernan and Lemme with the Season 3 pick-up announcement on tomorrow's episode of Talkoma FD, airing on August 6 at 10:30pm ET/PT on truTV.

"I'm incredibly excited -- mostly because I get to watch Kevin begin his arduous, six-month mustache-growing process," said Lemme. "He only has 12 hair holes in his upper lip, so it takes some time."

Tacoma FD is a half-hour comedy set in a firehouse in one of America's rainiest cities. These firefighters keep themselves entertained with creative competitions, friendly first responder rivalries and no shortage of bizarre emergency calls. Chief Terry McConky (Heffernan) and Captain Eddie Penisi (Lemme) lead the firehouse antics and are joined by an eclectic crew played by Eugene Cordero (Andy), Marcus Henderson (Granny), Gabriel Hogan (Ike), and Hassie Harrison (Lucy). New episodes of TACOMA FD air each Thursday at 10:00pm ET/PT, with THE AFTER show TALKOMA FD airing at 10:30pm ET/PT on truTV.


