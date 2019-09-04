Trisha Yearwood to Host and Perform During CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
Country superstar Trisha Yearwood will host the 10th annual "CMA Country Christmas," the two-hour music celebration that airs on ABC during the holiday season. In addition to her hosting duties, Yearwood will also perform on the Christmas special, taking the stage for a night filled with Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind collaborations.
Joining Yearwood for "CMA Country Christmas" are Kristin Chenoweth, for KING & COUNTRY, Chris Janson, Tori Kelly, Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, Cece Winans, Brett Young and Chris Young.
"Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special," says Yearwood. "Hosting 'CMA Country Christmas' is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere."
"CMA Country Christmas" will be taped Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Belmont University's Curb Event Center in Nashville. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 6 at 10:00 AM/CT at CMAChristmas.com/tickets.
"CMA Country Christmas" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Paul Miller is the Director, and Jon Macks is the writer.
Photo Credit: Russ Harrington