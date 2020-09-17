Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani & More Join TIME 100 Presentation

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC.

ABC in partnership with TIME will bring the annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people to life with a special television event, "TIME100," TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (10:02-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. For the first time since the iconic list's inception, viewers will get an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut.

Joining previously announced musical performers Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd, special appearances will also be made by Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani, John Legend, Harry and Meghan, among others.

The full 2020 TIME100 list, which often features surprising pairings of list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them, multiple worldwide covers, as well as exclusive photography and video packages, will go live on Time.com on Tuesday, Sept. 22, alongside the broadcast debut on ABC. The magazine will be available on newsstands beginning Friday, Sept. 25.

Watch a promo here:

