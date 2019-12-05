Travel Channel's KINDRED SPIRITS to Premiere Fourth Season on January 3

Bringing peace to the living by giving voice to the dead is the goal of Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey from Travel Channel's "Kindred Spirits," returning to the network with 10 new episodes beginning Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET/PT .

Paranormal investigators Bruni and Berry, along with psychic medium Coffey, enter America's darkest locations, demanding answers to the most chilling haunted mysteries. Their multilayered investigations dig deep into the past to identify the restless spirits and analyze the threat. Throughout the season, America's most intense paranormal activity takes them to evil and historic locations, including properties that were used as orphanages and asylums, as well as personal homes inhabited by aggressive entities.

"Across America, families in fear know that the team of Amy, Adam and Chip will pour their hearts, energy and skills into solving each harrowing case in front of them," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. "And with the 'Conjuring' home being investigated this season, the fourth season of 'Kindred Spirits' will be its most thrilling."

The January slate of new episodes include:

Premiere Episode - Friday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT - The Farrar Schoolhouse in Maxwell, Iowa, closed years ago, but a dark paranormal force recently seized control of the building. Witnesses claim a massive 14-foot entity now runs rampant through the four-story schoolhouse, prompting the caretakers to call in help. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry crack into THE HAUNTED space IN SEARCH OF answers. When shocking details regarding a cold-case murder align with information gathered during the investigation, there's no choice but to call on the help Chip Coffey. Where did this massive entity come from? And why is it so angry?

"Hell House" - Friday, January 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT - The infamous haunted house in Harrisville, Rhode Island (featured in the film, "The Conjuring") has awoken once more. Once plagued by demonic activity, the house earned endless notoriety after paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren documented the insane activity that transpired there. Now Amy Bruni and Adam Berry step inside this tormented home and seek answers to the unknown. And the best way to do that is by bringing in THE FAMILY too scared to live there any more-The Perrons. It's a risky move and a dangerous experiment, but it's the only way to expose the truth behind this horrible haunting. Will Amy and Adam be more successful than former investigators? Will they bring peace to the Perrons and the new family who settled there? Or will darkness prevail?

New Episode - Friday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT - Amy Bruni and Adam Berry help a family haunted by a demented shadow creature that only appears in the dark. Everyone witnesses the same entity, suffers from violent paranormal attacks and attributes the activity to the same creature. What's weird-the more they talk about the mysterious entity, the more powerful and aggressive it becomes. Now they live in silent fear of the shadow creature that lurks within their home in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. A thrilling investigation involving Chip Coffey leads to a rare realization.

New Episode - Friday, January 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT - The Old Jail in St. Augustine, Florida, exhibits disturbing paranormal activity, which is a major concern considering the violent criminals were once incarcerated there. Even more concerning: many of those felons were executed on the property. The facility has been converted into a tourist attraction and employees and guests are now victims of violent spiritual attacks. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry call on the help of Chip Coffey, who steps inside the jail's dark corridors and channels an extremely dark vision from beyond the grave. Are the murderous spirits lashing out in anger? Are the executed felons now running rampant in the afterlife? Or is there something bigger at play?

New Episode - Friday, January 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT - A catastrophic flood consumed the riverside town of Derby, Connecticut in 1955. Debris and corpses flowed through the town leaving survivors to sift through victim's remains. According to local legend, caskets were stored in the basement of a local building that's now been converted into a restaurant. Now Amy Bruni and Adam Berry research claims that a powerful poltergeist haunts the building, attacks employees and scares off customers. Are former flood victims lashing out? Or is there a more sinister explanation?

Check out "Kindred Spirits" on TravelChannel.com for show extras including behind-the-scenes photos, videos and more. Follow @TravelChannel and #KindredSpirits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive content and updates. Follow Amy Bruni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Follow Adam Berry on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Follow Chip Coffey on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Kindred Spirits" is produced for Travel Channel by Paper Route. For Paper Route, the executive producers are Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Alan LaGarde. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Christine Shuler, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.





