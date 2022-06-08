Tracee Ellis Ross, JAY-Z & More to Appear on HART TO HEART Season Two

Peacock announced TODAY the second season renewal of HART TO HEART premiering on Thursday, July 14th with new one-hour episodes dropping weekly.

In season 2 of HART TO HEART, Hart once again sits down with guests ranging from musicians to A-list actors who are leaders and legends in their industries. The one-hour, uncorked interviews take place in Hart's wine cellar, where Hart and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful and humorous unfiltered conversations.

No topic is off limits as guests discuss their careers, family, loss and love. Season 2 guests include Pete Davidson, Simu Liu, Tracee Ellis Ross, JAY-Z, Saweetie, Kristen Stewart, Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock and Seth McFarlane.

Last season's guests included Don Cheadle, Cameron Diaz, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel and Taraji P. Henson.

"After an incredible first season of HART TO HEART, I couldn't wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business," says Kevin Hart. "There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won't get anywhere else."

Peacock has ordered 11 episodes for the new season.

HART TO HEART is produced by HARTBEAT, Kevin Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph and Todd Yasui will serve as executive producers. Leslie Small directs all episodes.

In a series of conversations, A-list talent will join Kevin to reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. It's a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart.